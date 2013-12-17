Skip to main content
The Use of Social Media in Risk and Crisis Communication

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3v01fskp9s-en
Authors
Cécile Wendling, Jack Radisch, Stephane Jacobzone
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Cite this content as:

Wendling, C., J. Radisch and S. Jacobzone (2013), “The Use of Social Media in Risk and Crisis Communication”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 24, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3v01fskp9s-en.
