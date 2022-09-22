Accessible and inclusive public communication helps to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their circumstances, can be heard and participate in public life. As part of a collaboration with the French Government Information Service and the activities of the OECD Experts Group on Public Communication, this working paper presents a range of practices and lessons learned about accessible and inclusive public communication in OECD member and partner countries, with a particular focus on persons with a disability. It covers trends, successes and challenges related to governance, audience insights and engagement, digital tools and processes, awareness-raising and training, as well as evaluation of accessibility and inclusion in public communication.