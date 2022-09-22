Accessible and inclusive public communication helps to ensure that all citizens, regardless of their circumstances, can be heard and participate in public life. As part of a collaboration with the French Government Information Service and the activities of the OECD Experts Group on Public Communication, this working paper presents a range of practices and lessons learned about accessible and inclusive public communication in OECD member and partner countries, with a particular focus on persons with a disability. It covers trends, successes and challenges related to governance, audience insights and engagement, digital tools and processes, awareness-raising and training, as well as evaluation of accessibility and inclusion in public communication.
Accessible and inclusive public communication
Panorama of practices from OECD countries
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Abstract
