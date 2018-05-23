The Shared-Use City

This report discusses the street design and pricing implications of a large-scale introduction of ride-sharing services and other innovative mobility options in urban settings. It looks at the potential for a shift away from a model of the use of curb space focused on street parking to one that makes more flexible use of curb space for pick-up and drop-off zones for passengers and freight. The study presents the results of quantitative modelling of alternative curb-use scenarios and discusses their relative efficiency, contribution to wider policy objectives and implications on city revenues.