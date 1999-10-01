The School 2001 Project in Pendao, Portugal

This article is an extract from a presentation made by Isabel Mendinhos to the PEB Steering Committee in June 1999. The project she describes, School 2001, concerns a school for lower secondary education, School E.B. 2,3 Professor Galopin de Carvalho in Pendao, Portugal where she teaches. A new school, based on a innovative project and eagerly awaited by the school community, is soon to be constructed. This provided the ideal moment to reflect on and plan for multimedia and computer equipment, networking and the needs of a disadvantaged student population and to improve a deprived environment.