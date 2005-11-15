The procurement and preparation of fuel for nuclear power reactors, followed by its recovery, processing and management subsequent to reactor discharge, are frequently referred to as the nuclear fuel cycle. The facilities associated with these activities have an extensive and well-documented safety record accumulated over the past 50 years by technical experts and safety authorities. This third edition of The Safety of the Nuclear Fuel Cycle presents an up-to-date analysis of the safety aspects of the nuclear fuel cycle.
The Safety of the Nuclear Fuel Cycle - Third Edition
Report
Nuclear Safety
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
3 August 2022
-
13 April 2022
-
28 September 2021
-
8 September 2021
-
-
3 August 2018
-
-
14 September 2012
Related publications
-
21 December 2023
-
-
26 October 2023
-
26 October 2023
-
23 September 2023
-
22 September 2023
-
19 September 2023
-
15 September 2023