Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Reactivity-Initiated Accident Fuel Rod Codes Benchmark Phases I-III

Synthesis Report
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/626a9a5d-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Safety
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2022), Reactivity-Initiated Accident Fuel Rod Codes Benchmark Phases I-III: Synthesis Report, Nuclear Safety, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/626a9a5d-en.
Go to top