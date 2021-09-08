Nuclear Safety Research Support Facilities for Existing and Advanced Reactors

Experimental facilities in nuclear energy are key to addressing safety issues. The recent loss of some critical infrastructure, from facilities to industry expertise, has therefore become a concern for many countries. In response, the NEA has launched several efforts to address the matter as outlined in this report. Current safety issues, research needs and research facilities associated with currently operating water-cooled reactors in NEA countries are all addressed. Also included is an assessment of the present needs to maintain experimental databases. The Senior Group of Experts on Nuclear Safety Research, which produced this update of the 2007 report on the same issue, noted the success of previous reviews in helping maintain critical infrastructure and make a number of recommendations to preserve key research facilities and capabilities.