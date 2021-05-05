Skip to main content
Long-Term Management and Actions for a Severe Accident in a Nuclear Power Plant

Status Report
DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/81244092-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Nuclear Safety
Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2021), Long-Term Management and Actions for a Severe Accident in a Nuclear Power Plant: Status Report, Nuclear Safety, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/81244092-en.
