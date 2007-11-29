Counter-cyclical policy relates to short-term measures taken by governments to flatten out the peaks and depressions of the trade cycle. Transport can be affected by such policies in several ways. Chapter I of this report deals with the general form of trade cycles and the aims and instruments of counter-cyclical policy, while Chapter II is devoted to counter¬cyclical policy and transport.
The Role of Transport in Counter-Cyclical Policy
Report of the Forty-First Round Table on Transport Economics Held in Paris on 2-3 March 1978
Report
ECMT Round Tables
Abstract
