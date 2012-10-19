Skip to main content
The Role of Funded Pensions in Retirement Income Systems

Issues for the Russian Federation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9180xv25xw-en
Authors
Juan Yermo
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions


Yermo, J. (2012), “The Role of Funded Pensions in Retirement Income Systems: Issues for the Russian Federation”, OECD Working Papers on Finance, Insurance and Private Pensions, No. 27, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9180xv25xw-en.
