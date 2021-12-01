Skip to main content
A territorial approach to the Sustainable Development Goals in Moscow, Russian Federation

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/733c4178-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
OECD (2021), “A territorial approach to the Sustainable Development Goals in Moscow, Russian Federation”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/733c4178-en.
