This publication contains the 2021 Second Round Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request of the Russian Federation. It refers to Phase 1 only (Legal and Regulatory Framework).
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: Russian Federation 2021 (Second Round, Phase 1)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
-
Policy paper10 November 2023
-
13 June 2023
-
22 July 2022
-
Working paper1 December 2021
-
-
Report7 September 2021
-
Working paper5 August 2021
-
28 April 2021