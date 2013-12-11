Skip to main content
The Role of Fiscal Policies in Health Promotion

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3twr94kvzx-en
Authors
Franco Sassi, Annalisa Belloni, Chiara Capobianco
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Sassi, F., A. Belloni and C. Capobianco (2013), “The Role of Fiscal Policies in Health Promotion”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 66, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3twr94kvzx-en.
