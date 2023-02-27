Skip to main content
Improving the timeliness of health expenditure tracking in OECD and low- and middle-income countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/0b699976-en
Authors
Michael Mueller, Fan Xiang, Caroline Penn, Chris James, Luca Lorenzoni, David Morgan
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Mueller, M. et al. (2023), “Improving the timeliness of health expenditure tracking in OECD and low- and middle-income countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 152, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0b699976-en.
