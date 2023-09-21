Skip to main content
Assessing the future fiscal sustainability of health spending in Ireland

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/1f5fadbc-en
Luca Lorenzoni, Sean Dougherty, Pietrangelo de Biase, Tiago McCarthy
OECD Health Working Papers
Lorenzoni, L. et al. (2023), “Assessing the future fiscal sustainability of health spending in Ireland”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 161, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1f5fadbc-en.
