Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Understanding international measures of health spending

Age-adjusting expenditure on health
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/043ed664-en
Authors
David Morgan, Michael Mueller
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Morgan, D. and M. Mueller (2023), “Understanding international measures of health spending: Age-adjusting expenditure on health”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 162, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/043ed664-en.
Go to top