Innovative providers’ payment models for promoting value-based health systems

Start small, prove value, and scale up
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/627fe490-en
Luca Lindner, Luca Lorenzoni
OECD Health Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Lindner, L. and L. Lorenzoni (2023), “Innovative providers’ payment models for promoting value-based health systems: Start small, prove value, and scale up”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 154, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/627fe490-en.
