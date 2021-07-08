Skip to main content
The return on human (STEM) capital in Belgium

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/191b3472-en
Gert Bijnens, Emmanuel Dhyne
OECD Productivity Working Papers
Bijnens, G. and E. Dhyne (2021), “ The return on human (STEM) capital in Belgium”, OECD Productivity Working Papers, No. 26, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/191b3472-en.
