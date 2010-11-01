Skip to main content
The Practice of Cost-Benefit Analysis in the Transport Sector: A Mexican Perspective

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4q8hh4kmr-en
Authors
Vladimir Ramirez Soberanis
Tags
OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Ramirez Soberanis, V. (2010), “The Practice of Cost-Benefit Analysis in the Transport Sector: A Mexican Perspective”, OECD/ITF Joint Transport Research Centre Discussion Papers, No. 2010/18, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5km4q8hh4kmr-en.
