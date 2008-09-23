In a world which is already characterised by significant international migration of health workers, OECD countries face a challenge in responding to the growing demand for doctors and nurses over the next 20 years. This book provides new information on the migration of health workers and migration policies and identifies possible ways forward. It is the main outcome of a joint OECD-WHO project on the management of health-related human resources and international migration.
The Looming Crisis in the Health Workforce
How Can OECD Countries Respond?
Report
OECD Health Policy Studies
Abstract
