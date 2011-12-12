Skip to main content
The Labour Market Effects of Unemployment Compensation in Brazil

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0prkh67d0-en
Alexander Hijzen
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Hijzen, A. (2011), “The Labour Market Effects of Unemployment Compensation in Brazil”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 119, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg0prkh67d0-en.
