This report reviews changes in today’s urban mobility landscape and the potential of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) to improve travel in cities. It assesses essential governance and regulatory challenges that stakeholders must address to create a healthy ecosystem for Mobility as a Service which aligns with societal objectives and delivers clear benefits to people.
The innovative mobility landscape
The case of mobility as a service
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024
-
14 December 2023
-
11 December 2023
-
Policy paper5 December 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
28 June 2024
-
Report19 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper18 June 2024
-
Report28 May 2024
-
Policy paper28 March 2024
-
28 February 2024
-
Policy paper31 January 2024