Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The impact of technological advancements on health spending

A literature review
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/fa3bab05-en
Authors
Alberto Marino, Luca Lorenzoni
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Marino, A. and L. Lorenzoni (2019), “The impact of technological advancements on health spending: A literature review”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 113, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/fa3bab05-en.
Go to top