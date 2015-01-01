Skip to main content
The Governance and Regulation of Ports

The Case of Italy
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw1khtxts1-en
Authors
Claudio Ferrari, Alessio Tei, Olaf Merk
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Ferrari, C., A. Tei and O. Merk (2015), “The Governance and Regulation of Ports: The Case of Italy”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2015/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jrw1khtxts1-en.
