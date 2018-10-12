Skip to main content
The gender gap in educational outcomes in Norway

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/f8ef1489-en
Authors
Francesca Borgonovi, Alessandro Ferrara, Soumaya Maghnouj
OECD Education Working Papers
Borgonovi, F., A. Ferrara and S. Maghnouj (2018), “The gender gap in educational outcomes in Norway”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 183, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f8ef1489-en.
