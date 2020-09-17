Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The economics of patient safety Part III: Long-term care

Valuing safety for the long haul
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/be07475c-en
Authors
Katherine de Bienassis, Ana Llena-Nozal, Nicolaas S. Klazinga
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
Deutsch

Cite this content as:

de Bienassis, K., A. Llena-Nozal and N. Klazinga (2020), “The economics of patient safety Part III: Long-term care: Valuing safety for the long haul”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 121, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/be07475c-en.
Go to top