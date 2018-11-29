Skip to main content
The economics of patient safety in primary and ambulatory care

Flying blind
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/baf425ad-en
Authors
Ane Auraaen, Luke Slawomirski, Niek Klazinga
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers
Auraaen, A., L. Slawomirski and N. Klazinga (2018), “The economics of patient safety in primary and ambulatory care: Flying blind”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 106, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/baf425ad-en.
