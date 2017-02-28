Skip to main content
The Economics of Enhancing Accessibility

Estimating the Benefits and Costs of Participation
https://doi.org/10.1787/84eb3253-en
Bridget R.D. Burdett, Stuart M. Locke, Frank Scrimgeour
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Burdett, B., S. Locke and F. Scrimgeour (2017), “The Economics of Enhancing Accessibility: Estimating the Benefits and Costs of Participation”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2017/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/84eb3253-en.
