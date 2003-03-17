This report, intended for a broad readership, provides a concise overview of the decommissioning and dismantling of nuclear facilities and associated issues in NEA Member countries. It draws upon a database of fact sheets produced to a standard format by individual Member countries that is accessible online from the NEA website.
The Decommissioning and Dismantling of Nuclear Facilities
Status, Approaches, Challenges
Report
Radioactive Waste Management
Abstract
