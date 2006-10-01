How can Mali and the donor community enhance competitiveness of the Malian cotton sector and realise its growth potential? Mali is already promoting the abolition of cotton export subsidies in Northern nations in the current WTO Doha Round. To enhance the cotton sector’s competitiveness and growth, strengthening cotton farmers’ skills, developing infrastructure and investing in research and development is also key.
The Cotton Sector in Mali
Realising its Growth Potential
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
