Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

The Cotton Sector in Mali

Realising its Growth Potential
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/244832588065
Authors
Claudia Behrendt
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Behrendt, C. (2006), “The Cotton Sector in Mali: Realising its Growth Potential”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 30, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/244832588065.
Go to top