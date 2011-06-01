- ASEAN countries should play a more active role in the international standard-setting process for carbon labelling.
- Fragmented, bottom-up approaches to carbon labelling may lead to a proliferation of different labelling schemes, acting as a constraint to ASEAN exports.
- Carbon labelling should be part of ASEAN countries’ environmental sustainability plans.
Should ASEAN Countries Embrace Carbon Labelling as a Means to Reduce Emissions?
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 May 2012
-
Policy paper1 September 2011
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
6 June 2024
-
2 May 2024
-
22 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper22 December 2023
-
12 September 2023