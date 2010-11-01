Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Education Policies for Upward Social Mobility in Latin America

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghzxqkln6j-en
Authors
Christian Daude
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Daude, C. (2010), “Education Policies for Upward Social Mobility in Latin America”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 92, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kghzxqkln6j-en.
Go to top