Income is very unequally distributed in Latin America - but so too are opportunities for upward mobility. Early childhood development is a powerful mechanism to level the social playing field. More and better secondary education is key. Better administration of schools, combining greater flexibility with more accountability, a modern system of evaluation and incentives for school administrators and teachers are important ingredients for reforms.
Education Policies for Upward Social Mobility in Latin America
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
1 May 2012
-
Policy paper1 September 2011
-
1 June 2011
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 November 2010
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
-
Policy paper1 February 2009
Related publications
-
7 May 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
16 May 2023
-
18 April 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
7 November 2022
-
7 October 2022
-
27 April 2022