Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Sovereign Debt Crises and Early Warning Indicators

The Role of the Primary Bond Market
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/225155334371
Authors
Sebastián Nieto Parra
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

Nieto Parra, S. (2009), “Sovereign Debt Crises and Early Warning Indicators: The Role of the Primary Bond Market”, OECD Development Centre Policy Insights, No. 89, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/225155334371.
Go to top