Informality remains pervasive in Latin American and Caribbean labour markets. Many "middle-sectors workers" (around the middle of the income distribution) are employed informally and contribute irregularly to a public or private pension. Governments should consider extending social pensions and stimulating (even financially, via defined matching contributions) individual savings.
Social Protection for All
How to Cover Middle-Sector Workers with Informal Jobs
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
