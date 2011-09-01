- There is no unique model of reform for infrastructure that is equally applicable to all countries.
- Fixed-line privatisation has often failed due to weak economic and institutional endowments.
- Governments and International Financial Institutions (IFIs) should consider alternative options to privatisation to increase fixed-line performance.
The Privatisation of Infrastructure
One Size Does Not Fit All
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights

