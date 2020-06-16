Skip to main content
The Belt and Road Initiative

Impacts on Global Maritime Trade Flows
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/2281f06f-en
Hercules Haralambides, Olaf Merk
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Haralambides, H. and O. Merk (2020), “The Belt and Road Initiative: Impacts on Global Maritime Trade Flows”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/2281f06f-en.
