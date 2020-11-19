Skip to main content
The Accessibility Shift

Conceptual Obstacles and How to Overcome (One of) Them
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cbb2624a-en
Authors
Jonathan Levine
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Cite this content as:

Levine, J. (2020), “The Accessibility Shift: Conceptual Obstacles and How to Overcome (One of) Them”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2020/23, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cbb2624a-en.
