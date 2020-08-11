Skip to main content
  English
  Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The 2018-2021 working time reform in Korea: A preliminary assessment

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/0e828066-en
Authors
Alexander Hijzen, Stefan Thewissen
Tags
OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Hijzen, A. and S. Thewissen (2020), “The 2018-2021 working time reform in Korea: A preliminary assessment”, OECD Social, Employment and Migration Working Papers, No. 248, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/0e828066-en.
