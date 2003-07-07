Skip to main content
Tackling Excessive Waiting Times for Elective Surgery

A Comparison of Policies in Twelve OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/108471127058
Authors
Jeremy Hurst, Luigi Siciliani
Tags
OECD Health Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Hurst, J. and L. Siciliani (2003), “Tackling Excessive Waiting Times for Elective Surgery: A Comparison of Policies in Twelve OECD Countries”, OECD Health Working Papers, No. 6, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/108471127058.
