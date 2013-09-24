Skip to main content
Summary of the Fourth International Nuclear Emergency Exercise (INEX-4)

Exercise Conduct and Evaluation Questionnaires
Report



DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264205109-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radiological Protection


Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2013), Summary of the Fourth International Nuclear Emergency Exercise (INEX-4): Exercise Conduct and Evaluation Questionnaires, Radiological Protection, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264205109-en.
