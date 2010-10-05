Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Occupational Radiological Protection Principles and Criteria for Designing New Nuclear Power Plants

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264098046-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Radiological Protection
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2010), Occupational Radiological Protection Principles and Criteria for Designing New Nuclear Power Plants, Radiological Protection, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264098046-en.
Go to top