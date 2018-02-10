Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Proceedings of the Fifth International Nuclear Emergency Exercise (INEX-5) Workshop

24-25 October 2017 Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/952e223b-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Radiological Protection
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), Proceedings of the Fifth International Nuclear Emergency Exercise (INEX-5) Workshop: 24-25 October 2017 Boulogne-Billancourt, France, Radiological Protection, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/952e223b-en.
Go to top