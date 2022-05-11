Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Building a Framework for Post-Nuclear Accident Recovery Preparedness

National-Level Guidance
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/7310f060-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Radiological Protection
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2022), Building a Framework for Post-Nuclear Accident Recovery Preparedness: National-Level Guidance, Radiological Protection, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/7310f060-en.
Go to top