Experience from the Fifth International Nuclear Emergency Exercise (INEX‑5)

Notification, communication and interfaces related to catastrophic events involving ionising radiation and/or radioactive materials
Report

https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264308336-en
Nuclear Energy Agency
Radiological Protection
NEA (2018), Experience from the Fifth International Nuclear Emergency Exercise (INEX‑5): Notification, communication and interfaces related to catastrophic events involving ionising radiation and/or radioactive materials, Radiological Protection, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264308336-en.
