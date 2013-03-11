Sub-national Finances and Fiscal Consolidation

Recent crises and national consolidation packages affected sub-national finances. In many OECD countries, central governments introduced reductions in transfers to sub-national governments, and established expenditure and/or deficit objectives to be met by local or regional authorities. Such measures have reduced the financial room of sub-national governments for implementing key public services or investments.

In parallel, borrowing conditions deteriorated for many sub-national governments, as banks and financial markets became increasingly reluctant to lend. Since late 2008, financial markets started discriminating between high- and low-quality SNG bonds, and yields reached record-high levels for sub-national governments perceived as less creditworthy.

Facing degraded finances, upward pressure on expenditures and deteriorated borrowing conditions, many sub-national governments have used public investment as an adjustment variable to reduce their budget deficits and preserve their spending on welfare, health or education. However, such policies may hinder long-term growth perspectives.