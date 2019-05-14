This report investigates the factors associated with the intensity of “mass lay-offs” across countries and industries, controlling for the dynamics of overall employment. The results suggest that some important drivers of structural transformation (e.g. digitalisation and globalisation) are not as clearly linked to mass lay-offs as one might expect, once their impact on overall job destruction is accounted for. The report also investigates the re-employability prospects of workers in sectors at high risk of mass lay-offs. Finally, the paper draws implications for different areas of policymaking, from labour market policy to industrial policy and also trade policy.
Structural adjustment, mass lay-offs and employment reallocation
Policy paper
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper4 December 2023
-
Policy paper30 November 2023
-
Policy paper24 November 2023
-
20 November 2023
-
Policy paper9 October 2023
Related publications
-
Working paper18 September 2023
-
11 July 2023
-
12 April 2023
-
Report9 September 2022
-
13 January 2022
-
Working paper21 July 2021
-
Report7 July 2021
-
2 September 2020