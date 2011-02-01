Skip to main content
Strengthening the Institutional Setting for Regulatory Reform

The Experience from OECD Countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgglrpvcpth-en
Authors
Cesar Cordova-Novion, Stephane Jacobzone
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Cite this content as:

Cordova-Novion, C. and S. Jacobzone (2011), “Strengthening the Institutional Setting for Regulatory Reform: The Experience from OECD Countries”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgglrpvcpth-en.
