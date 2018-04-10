More than 8 000 large multi-purpose water infrastructures (MPWIs) around the world contribute to economic development, as well as water, food and energy security, encompassing all human-made water systems including dams, dykes, reservoirs and associated irrigation canals and water supply networks. Focused on the specific case of the Shardara MPWI located in Low Syr-Darya Basin, South Kazakhstan and Kyzyl-Orda oblasts (provinces) of Kazakhstan, this report looks at the choice and design of MPWI investment strategies that ensure a high economic return on investments and potential bankability, based on application of a computer model and lessons learned from 15 international MPWI case studies.
Strengthening Shardara Multi-Purpose Water Infrastructure in Kazakhstan
Report
OECD Studies on Water
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
12 October 2023
-
20 June 2023
-
21 March 2023
-
22 September 2022
-
22 September 2022
-
4 July 2022
-
4 March 2022
-
13 January 2022
Related publications
-
25 June 2024
-
18 June 2024
-
-
15 February 2024
-
13 December 2023
-
5 December 2023
-
4 December 2023
-