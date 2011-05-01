Skip to main content
Strengthening Global-Local Connectivity in Regional Innovation Strategies

Implications for Regional Innovation Policy
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc6d80nns4-en
Authors
Paul Benneworth, Adrie Dassen
Tags
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Benneworth, P. and A. Dassen (2011), “Strengthening Global-Local Connectivity in Regional Innovation Strategies: Implications for Regional Innovation Policy”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2011/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgc6d80nns4-en.
