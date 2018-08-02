This report reviews international best practice of transport appraisal and considers how the existing policy frameworks can help governments strategically address regional challenges. The report is the product of the work undertaken by the International Transport Forum (ITF) at the OECD to inform the reform of the National Investment Plan of the Slovak Republic.
Strategic Investment Packages
Policy paper
International Transport Forum Policy Papers
Abstract
